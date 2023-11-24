McHenry County businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

File photo – A 'Shop Local' flag flies over shoppers Saturday, Nov, 27, 2021, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Businesses across McHenry County will be offering promotions and participating in Small Business Saturday this weekend, a day to raise awareness of the importance of supporting small, locally-owned enterprises.

Arlene Lynes, owner of Read Between the Lynes in Woodstock, is partnering with Sweet Reds Patisserie for a Small Business Saturday celebration.

The event kicks off at the patisserie at 9 a.m. on Saturday and then the train-themed celebration continues with a Polar Express storytime at Read Between the Lynes at 10:30 a.m.

Attendees at Sweet Reds will be able to sip on hot cocoa while they decorate train-shaped gingerbread cakes, co-owner Kim Letizia said.

Letizia added that her shop also will have take-home gingerbread cake kits, and will have a 12 Days of Christmas promotion that kicks off Friday on the Sweet Reds Patisserie Facebook page.

“It’s going to be a busy day,” Letizia said about Small Business Saturday.

It’s a mix of older and newer businesses at the event. Sweet Reds Patisserie opened this spring. Lynes said her store usually has some food sampling and music on Small Business Saturday and will have it again this year.

“We try to keep it simple because it’s such a busy day,” Lynes said.

Breaking Bread Cafe and Deli in Crystal Lake will mark its first Small Business Saturday. The deli also has a Cary location that has been open longer.

Chris Plazak, one of Breaking Bread’s owners, said he expects his restaurant will have a lot of business Saturday, with holiday festivities in downtown Crystal Lake as well as people riding the train.

He said the Crystal Lake location, based in the train station downtown, likely will have extended hours this weekend. He noted the Festival of Lights Friday night in Crystal Lake.

“Shopping local really helps all of us,” Plazak said.

He added that he has lived in the area for over 40 years, and is willing to suggest things to do and places to shop for customers and visitors.

“We’re always ready to help people,” Plazak said. “We can be an information source.”

McHenry’s tiny shoppes on the Riverwalk also participate in Small Business Saturday.

The shops, which opened in July, are open Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 16. On those Saturdays, the 10 shops become the centerpieces of the Holiday Market at the McHenry Riverwalk District. There is a different theme for each of the Holiday Market days.

On Saturday, the theme is Around the World. Shoppers can pick up a passport. When the passport is stamped by all 10 vendors, shoppers turn in the card for a chance to win a gift card to spend in town.

Food trucks also will be on hand at the adjacent Miller Point Park, and five additional vendors are set to have booths there.

One of the McHenry business owners, Carol Chrisman, who owns Black Orchid Boutique in downtown McHenry alongside her business partner Vicki Johnson, is having a couple promotions for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

One of the promotions includes a free gift bag with a purchase of $50 before tax while supplies last. Another promotion, which Chrisman said was new this year, is offering a $125 gift card for $100.

Chrisman said she also co-owns Trend Cellar in the tiny shoppes with her grandson.

Both Chrisman-owned businesses will have the same promotion: a chance to win a gift card ranging from $20-$100 if shoppers provide their email address.

Chrisman also urged the public to support small businesses and said “it’s important to support your community.”

“We need everybody to shop local,” Chrisman said.

Reporter Janelle Walker contributed.