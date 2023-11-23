J&G Pastries shares sweet treats on the Woodstock Square

Some sweet treats at J&G Pastries in Woodstock, which just opened. (Claire O'Brien)

Jessica Cook has been making sweet treats for the past two years and selling them online.

This past weekend, the Woodstock resident celebrated the grand opening of her first brick-and-mortar store, J & G Pastries, just in time for Thanksgiving, the Woodstock Lighting of the Square and Small Business Saturday.

The pastry shop, located at 203 Main St. right off the Square, sells a variety of cookies, cake pops and other sweet treats.

Cook, who described her business as a “one-man show,” said she’s always enjoyed baking. The location on the Square stood out to her.

“It just kind of drew my attention,” Cook said.

She said she got the keys for the space at the end of October and soon after had the store ready for its grand opening.

The interior of J & G Pastries in Woodstock (Claire O'Brien)

Cook said people were eager to come to the pastry shop, and she had a line outside when she opened the store for the first time last weekend.

“It is just so small business-friendly,” Cook said of Woodstock.

She said she tries to rotate the flavors of the treats on display often. Cook said her store will be open Thanksgiving morning for those who need a last-minute pie or cheesecake to bring to their holiday celebration.

“I [do] new flavors and items every day,” Cook said.

In addition to Thanksgiving, Cook has shifted the store’s hours to accommodate the city’s Lighting of the Square event Friday night and Small Business Saturday.

“I love Christmas,” Cook said.

Christmas music was playing in the store Wednesday morning.

For Saturday, the pastry shop will be open later than usual, and Cook said she is “very excited” for her first Small Business Saturday as a small-business owner.

She didn’t officially have a Thanksgiving pre-sale this year, but she said she didn’t initially expect to open the weekend before Thanksgiving.

“It just kind of worked out that way,” Cook said.

Cook said she’s gotten a lot of support from the city, and especially from customers and fellow Woodstock residents.

“The town has really showed up for me,” Cook said.