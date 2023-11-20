Cafe Roma heading to downtown Huntley’s Old Village Hall

The Old Village Hall in downtown Huntley. (Claire O'Brien)

A new restaurant is planned for the Old Village Hall in downtown Huntley.

Operators of Elgin-based Cafe Roma confirmed they have plans to come to the Old Village Hall building.

The village has looked at plans for the Old Village Hall redevelopment three times this year, in April, August and, most recently, earlier this month.

Besides a restaurant, plans for the building also include a banquet space.

In August, trustees gave the feedback that they’d like to see awnings on the building, which developer True North Properties included in their latest renderings, according to Village documents. No restaurant had agreed yet to move in when the trustees gave feedback in August.

Trustees liked the third iteration of the renderings.

“Cafe Roma ... is what this town is looking for,” Trustee Vito Benigno said in the meeting.

Other updates since the summer besides True North Properties securing a restaurant include the Chamber of Commerce moving to the Union Special building.

Cafe Roma is targeting a spring or summer 2025 opening date.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Mayor Tim Hoeft said.