Crystal Lake police release fall enforcement campaign numbers

The Crystal Lake Police Department made one impaired driving arrest and issued six seat belt citations during its Halloween enforcement effort. Additionally, 10 citations were issued for speeding violations and six citations were issued for distracted driving violations.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in the effort to save lives by getting impaired drivers off the roads and more people buckled up. The fall enforcement campaign took place from Oct. 14 through Nov. 1.

The recent law enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.