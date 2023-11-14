2023-24 Northwest Herald girls basketball preview capsules

Marian Central's Madison Kenyon looks for a shot against Westlake Christian during a game in Woodstock last season. The Hurricanes are coming off a program-record, 25-win season. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Mike Carani (first season)

Last season’s record: 22-11, 12-6 FVC (tied for third)

Top returners: Emma Payton, sr., C; Jordyn Charles, so., G; Emersyn Fry, sr., G; Savannah Scheuer, sr., G-F; Mia Hansen, sr., C

Key newcomers: Audrey LaFleur, fr., G; Ashley Waslo, so., G

Worth noting: Carani takes over for Collin Kalamatas, who resigned after four seasons. Kalamatas, who led the Rockets to an 87-28 record, is now the boys varsity coach at Huntley. … Central defeated Boylan 42-32 in the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional to capture its third straight regional title. … Payton averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds a game and is committed to NCAA Division-III Trine University (Ind.). … Central graduated its top two scorers in Page Erickson (13.4 ppg) and Sam Origel (10.2 ppg). Charles and Fry saw significant minutes last year. LaFleur will be a key player as a freshman, Carani said. ... “I expect our team to consistently play unselfishly, together and compete,” Carani said. “We have a very close-knit group that has put in a significant amount of work to prepare for this season.”

Burlington Central's Emma Payton shoots the ball over Hampshire's Ashley Herzing during a Fox Valley Conference girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Hampshire High School. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Cary-Grove

Coach: Tony Moretti (fifth season)

Last season’s record: 12-18, 7-11 FVC (sixth)

Top returners: Ellie Mjaanes, jr., F; Emily Larry, sr., F; Sam Skerl, jr., G; Malaina Kurth, so., G; Kennedy Manning, so., G

Key newcomers: Kayli McMorris, sr., G.; Alivia Nielsen, jr., F

Worth noting: Larry (7.7 ppg) and Mjaanes (7.1 ppg) led the Trojans in scoring last season. Mjaanes was C-G’s lone All-FVC selection and was a Northwest Herald All-Area honorable mention selection. … Moretti is excited about the Trojans’ returning experience after a down year. … “Our team was incredibly young last year and went through some growing pains, but I expect them to rebound nicely,” Moretti said. “They are hungry and excited to prove themselves. We have some good young post players and tough guards.”

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Derek Crabill (eighth season)

Last season’s record: 18-13, 12-6 (tied for third)

Top returners: Katie Hamill, sr., G; Leah Spychala, jr., F-C; Ella Madalinski, sr., G; Addison Cleary, sr., G

Key newcomers: Ruby Macke, so., G

Worth noting: The Tigers went from fourth to third in the FVC. ... Hamill, the 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year, was the only area player to average over 20 points a game. The talented guard averaged 21.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.6 steals a game, surpassing 1,000 career points despite playing only five games as a freshman during the COVID-19-shortened season. She will play next year at Missouri-St. Louis (D-II). … Hamill and Spychala (7.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg) were All-FVC selections. Spychala also earned All-Area honorable mention. … Madalinski made 40 3s, second on the team to Hamill (48). … “We are really excited for this team to start to jell,” Crabill said. “They believe in one another, they love to play for each other and they love the opportunity to compete with each other every day.”

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Mark Mucha (10th season)

Last season’s record: 8-21, 4-14 FVC (tied for eighth)

Top returners: Brynn LeFevre, sr., G; Carly Gorman, sr., G; Laken LePage, so., G

Key newcomers: Mady Law, sr., F; Kirra Hansen, sr., F; Adi Schwab, jr., G; Mallory Glover, fr., G; Makena Cleary, fr., G; Tessa Melhuish, fr., F

Worth noting: The Gators will have a very inexperienced team with many first-time varsity players. … LePage will miss her sophomore season after suffering a torn ACL in August. LePage was seventh in the area in scoring at 11.1 points a game as a freshman and nailed 22 3s, earning All-Area honorable mention. … South graduated its top post player in Nicole Molgado (9.8 ppg, 11.1 rpg) and one of their most physical players in Hanna Massie (9.1 rpg). … “We are going to have lots of kids getting their first varsity minutes,” Mucha said. “I can’t wait to see how they perform and watch their growth throughout the season.”

Dundee-Crown

Coach: John Gonnella (second season)

Last season’s record: 9-22, 4-14 (tied for eighth)

Top returners: Monica Sierzputowski, sr., F; Theriz Mercado, sr., G; Charlotte Stewart, jr., G

Worth noting: The Chargers showed improvement in the FVC after winning only one conference game in 2022. … D-C graduated its lone All-FVC selection in Kendall Brents. … Sierzputowski, a 6-foot-1 forward, missed time at the start of season while recovering from injury. She will play next year at Oakton College. … D-C defeated McHenry 41-35 in a Class 4A Jacobs Regional semifinal … “We are consistently striving to improve and develop our talent to remain competitive in all of our games,” Gonnella said.

Hampshire

Coach: Eric Samuelson (fifth season)

Last season’s record: 22-10, 16-2 (second)

Top returners: Avery Cartee, sr., G-F; Ashley Herzing, sr., G; Sophie Oleferchik, sr., F; Whitney Thompson, sr., G; Chloe VanHorn, jr., G-F; Mikala Amegasse, so., G

Key newcomers: Katheryn Cardona, sr., F; Belle Eckert, sr., G-F; Audree Khotisene, sr., G-F; Kate Pearsall, sr., G; Autumn Kriegel, jr., G-F; Kiley Podzimek, jr., G; Morgan Trent, jr., G-F; Ginger Younger, so., G

Worth noting: The Whip-Purs’ only two conference losses last year came to Huntley, going from six wins in FVC play in 2022 to 16 in 2023. … Whitney Thompson and Herzing return as All-FVC selections. Thompson earned All-Area second-team honors, and Herzing was an honorable mention pick. Herzing led the team in scoring at 9.2 points a game and was second in the area with 60 3-pointers. Thompson averaged 8.1 points a game and had 44 3s. … Cartee, who is committed to Wisconsin-Whitewater (D-III), averaged 6.6 points a game and returns as a captain, along with Thompson and Herzing. … Amegasse stood out over the summer, Samuelson said. … “The eight seniors on our team have brought incredible leadership to our program, and we’re honored to be part of their final high school journey,” Samuelson said. “We have a chance to be fairly balanced on the offensive end. As always, defense will be the key. We will need to play great team defense this season.”

Cary-Grove's Kennedy Manning brings the ball up the court against Hampshire's Whitney Thompson during a Fox Valley Conference girls basketball game Friday, Dec.2, 2022, between Cary-Grove and Hampshire at Cary-Grove High School in Cary. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Huntley

Coach: Steve Raethz (25th season)

Last season’s record: 28-5, 18-0 FVC (first)

Top returners: Anna Campanelli, jr., G; Cassidy Serpe, sr., G; Yasmine Morsy, sr., F; Ava McFadden, jr., G; Isabella Boskey, jr., F

Key newcomers: Paula Strzelecki, jr., F; Madison Diaz, jr., G; Luca Garlin, so., G; Gwen Campbell, so., F; Aubrina Adamik, so., G; Cece Romano, so., G; Kylie Lucas, sr., G; Mia Garlin, sr., G; Elizabeth Johnson, sr., G; Alyssa Borzych, fr., G

Worth noting: The Red Raiders carry a 28-FVC game-winning streak into the season and have won the past two FVC titles. Huntley’s 23 wins were its most since finishing 30-4 in 2016. The Raiders fell to Guilford 43-30 in a Class 4A Huntley Regional final. … Huntley graduated eight seniors, including two Northwest Herald All-Area first-team picks in Jessie Ozzauto (16.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg) and Sammi Campanelli (11.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg). … Anna Campanellli was an All-Area second-team pick, averaging 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals as a sophomore. … McFadden made 29 3s and Serpe had 16. … “Although we return only five players from our varsity team from last season, we have a group of players who work extremely hard and are very coachable, and we feel like we have the opportunity to improve and grow as the season progresses,” Raethz said.

Jacobs

Coach: Jonathon Reibel (sixth season)

Last season’s record: 3-28, 1-17 FVC (10th)

Top returners: Cam Cook, sr., F; Baylle Fee, sr., F; Hailey Franczkowski, sr., F; Ashley Jedlowski, sr., G; Emma Lutz, sr., G; Mikayla Weel, jr., G; Zara Lewis, so., G

Key newcomers: Alondra Correa, sr., G; Sophia Acot, jr., G; Olivia Schuldt, jr., F; Amber Rasool, jr., F; Zoe VerBurg, jr., G; Mallory Fessler, so., G; Olivia Schuster, fr., F

Worth noting: The Golden Eagles had a down year with only one conference win after going 8-10 in FVC play in 2022. Reibel likes his team’s depth and their ability to play different styles. He said Schuster, a 6-foot-4 freshman, will be a player to watch this season, Reibel said. Weel is returning from a torn ACL she suffered in the opener last season… “We have an extremely committed and hard-working group that is determined to turn things around this season,” Reibel said. “All 14 players will be counted on to contribute every night. This group will make each game very exciting to watch.”

McHenry

Coach: John Lunkenheimer (second season)

Last season’s record: 7-23, 5-13 FVC (seventh)

Top returners: Ali Ahrens, sr., F

Key newcomers: Erin Nothdorf, sr., F; Gabby Grasser, jr., G; Avery Stinger, jr., G

Worth noting: The Warriors graduated their lone All-FVC selection in Maddi Friedle, an All-Area honorable mention pick who averaged 10.7 points and 5.1 rebounds a game. … Ahrens returned late last season after suffering an ACL injury and is McHenry’s only varsity returner. … “We have a very young group who is ready to work hard and compete,” Lunkenheimer said. “We’re excited for the year and can’t wait to start playing. I think we will become a tight group who works hard and plays for each other.”

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Tim Taege (sixth season)

Last season’s record: 17-12, 11-7 FVC (fifth)

Top returners: Addison Gertz, sr., F; Olivia McPherson, sr., G; Addison Meyer, sr., F; Ali Storz, sr., G; Addison Taege, sr., G; Grace Wolf, sr., F

Key newcomers: Jenna Albanese, jr., G; Maia Cassin, so., G; Bella Militello, jr., G; Izzy Nietzel, jr., G; Dianne Salvi, jr., G; Zoe Nanos, so., G

Worth noting: Meyer was an All-FVC selection and All-Area second-team pick after averaging 10 points and 9.5 rebounds a game as a junior. The Wolves were fifth in the FVC after a third-place finish in 2022. Nanos is the younger sister of Elani Nanos, a standout point guard for the 2022 team that won a Class 3A regional title. … Tim Taege said defense and rebounding will be the key’s to a successful year. … “Hopefully our defense gives us a chance to win every night, but our success greatly hinges on how well we rebound,” Taege said. “We are certainly not the tallest team. Our girls are investing in each other and improving each day.”

Kishwaukee River Conference

Harvard

Coach: Brad Suhling (third season)

Last season’s record: 1-30, 0-10 KRC (sixth)

Top returners: Ava Borchardt, sr., PF; Hayley Shafer, sr., G; Meadow Jader, sr., F; Ava Peceniak, jr., G; Mayra Hyde, jr., G-F; Jackie Silva, jr., G; Analyse Gomez, jr., G; Gisselle Albarran, jr., C; Ani Gonzalez, so., G; April Cardenas, so., F

Key newcomers: Melissa Sanchez, so., G; Jaden Timblin, jr., G; Summer Jones, fr., F-G

Worth noting: Gomez played point guard for the first time last season and was the Hornets’ lone All-KRC pick, leading the team at 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds a game. Borchardt is approaching 500 rebounds in her career and averaged 5.1 points and 6.2 rebounds a game as a junior. … This year’s team has more experience than in past years, with three seniors, six juniors, three sophomores and one freshman. … “Basketball is a team game, and the only way to be successful is to work together and trust each other,” Suhling said. “Our team is excited about continuing to grow the game in our community. We’re a young program and we have great leadership forming from our varsity players.”

Johnsburg

Coach: Erin Stochl (sixth season)

Last season’s record: 16-15, 8-2 KRC (second)

Top returners: Lauren Foszcz, sr.; Kaylee Fouke, sr.; Mackenzie McQuiston, sr.; Wynne Oeffling, sr.; Sophie Person, sr.; Kiara Welch, sr.

Key newcomers: Ava Jablonski, jr.; Brooke Jones, so.; Lauren McQuiston, so.; Carlie Majercik, so.; Casie Majercik, so.; Elaina Moss, so.; Kimmy Whitlock, so.

Worth noting: Johnsburg’s run of three straight regional titles came to an end last season. … The Skyhawks graduated their top scorer, Payton Toussaint, who was among the area’s scoring leaders at 10.1 points a game. She had an area-best 76 3-pointers and earned All-KRC honors, along with Oeffling and Person. … Person averaged 8.5 points a game and Fouke 6.6. ... Fouke (6.4 rpg), Person (6.4 rpg) and Welch (6.3 rpg) were among the area’s top rebounders. Oeffling made 22 3s and Fouke had 16. … “We are returning a strong and talented group of seniors who have plenty of varsity experience,” Stochl said. “We also are adding seven newcomers to the varsity roster, six of which are underclassmen, who are eager to learn, compete and make an impact on the floor this season.”

Marengo’s Dayna Carr, left, and Johnsburg’s Sophie Person look for the ball in varsity girls basketball at Marengo Tuesday night. (Patrick Kunzer)

Marengo

Coach: Elisa Hanson (third season)

Last season’s record: 20-10, 10-0 KRC (first)

Top returners: Keatyn Velasquez, sr., G; Emily Kirchhoff, sr., G; Bella Frohling, sr., G; Maddie Cannon, sr., G; Dayna Carr, jr., C

Key newcomers: Rachel Grismer, sr., C; Abigail Heath, sr., G; Gabby Gieseke, jr., G; Emilie Polizzi, jr., G; Mia Feidt, jr. G

Worth noting: The Indians captured their fourth KRC championship in five years and reached 20 wins for the fourth time since 2018. Marengo lost to Aurora Central Catholic 59-36 in a Class 2A Marengo Regional final. … Frohling was named the KRC Player of the Year, averaging nine points and 5.7 rebounds a game. … Velasquez, Kirchoff, Cannon and Carr saw significant varsity minutes last season, however the Indians lost three All-KRC selections to graduation in Gianna Almeida, Addie Johnson and Michaela Almeida. “That’s a big void to fill but I think our newcomers are ready,” Hanson said. “If we stay focused, I like our chances of competing for a KRC title.”

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Stephanie Oslovich (seventh season)

Last season’s record: 4-24, 2-8 KRC (fifth)

Top returners: Taylor Labay, sr., F; Meadow Rosendahl, jr., G; Gabby Hird, jr., G; Mattie Furzland, so., F; Dani Mazzola, so. G-F

Key newcomers: McKenzie Ragusca, jr., G; Evelyn Czarnik, jr., G; Kaylin Lotz, so., G; Chase Cooper, so., F; Ellie Smith, so., G; Kacie Taylor, so., G; Olivia Popp, so., G

Worth noting: The Rockets finished 2-8 and fifth in the KRC for the second consecutive year. R-B will have to replace the production of leading scorer Lyndsay Regnier, who was the team’s lone All-KRC selection and averaged 7.8 points a game with 33 3s. … Furzland averaged 5.7 rebounds a game, and Rosendahl averaged 4.8 points a game. … Oslovich likes the direction of the program after a couple of down years. … “Our program is growing and our team is young,” Oslovich said. “The girls are coachable, working hard and willing to push their limits. We are looking to be competitive in every game and want to meet our goals every night.”

Woodstock

Coach: Jay Fuller (third season)

Last season’s record: 8-19, 6-4 KRC (third)

Top returners: Natalie Morrow, sr., F; Allie O’Brien, sr., F; Anna Crenshaw, sr., C; Reagan Wormley, sr., G; Keira Bogott, jr., G; Lily Novelle, jr., G

Key newcomers: Valerie Sardeli, sr., G; Addy Walker, sr., F; Savannah Griffin, sr., G; Renee Schleutermann, sr., F; Abby Pagnotta, jr., G; Brooklyn Kentgen, jr., G

Worth noting: The Blue Streaks return three All-KRC members in Crenshaw, Bogott and O’Brien and eight seniors total with varsity experience. Last season, the Streaks had only two seniors with varsity experience, and zero the season before. … Woodstock finished third in the KRC after taking fourth in 2022. … Sardelli is a standout soccer player and won the 2023 KRC Goalkeeper of the Year. ... Fuller and the Streaks believe they have the depth and talent to win the conference title. … “As always, our goal for the season is to compete for the KRC championship,” Fuller said.

Woodstock North

Coach: Jay Justice (second season)

Last season’s record: 13-16, 4-6 KRC (fourth)

Top returners: Addi Rishling, sr., G; Addy Saunders, sr., G; Ashley Janeczko, sr., C; Bella Borta, sr., F; Caylin Stevens, sr., G; Addy Crabill, so., G

Key newcomers: Jadyn Grismer, jr., G; Addie Udelhoffen, jr., G; Brenna McConnell, jr., G-F; Abbie Manoso, jr., G; Allyson Schaid, so., G; Alyson Jordan, so., G; Makayla Nordahl, so., G; Destiny Martyne, sr., C; Morgan Tolentino-Siazon, sr., G

Worth noting: The Thunder graduated their top scorer in Gracie Zankle. Stevens earned All-KRC honors as a junior, along with Zankle. … Rishling returns for her senior season after suffering a torn ACL in last year’s conference opener against Marengo. That injury also cost Rishling her junior year in soccer. At the time of the injury, she was the team’s top scorer. … “We will be very quick and will lean on that to be disruptive on the defensive end,” Justice said.

Marian Central's Ella Notaro pushes the ball up the court against Westlake Christian’s Eva Muniz during a non-conference girls basketball game Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Marian Central High School in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Lee Brown (second season)

Last season’s record: 25-8

Top returners: Madison Kenyon, sr., G-F; Lucy Iden, sr., F; Ella Notaro, sr., G; Kiara Kelly, sr., F; Michaela Johnson, sr., G; Ellie Wake, sr, G; Abbey Miner, jr., PG; Juliette Huff, jr., G; Adriana Wrzos, jr., G; Jenna Remke, so.; G; Erin Johnson, so., G; Kaylie Kowalsky, so., G; Emily Jaimes, so., G; Savanna Egert, so., F; Haydn Moose, so., G

Worth noting: After winning only five games in 2022, the Hurricanes won a program-record 25 games last year and earned their first regional title since 2020. … Marian lost to Stillman Valley in a Class 2A sectional semifinal. This year’s team has its sights on accomplishing even more with all five starters back. … Kenyon, who is approaching 1,000 career points, was an All-Area first-team pick and the only area player to average a double-double. She averaged 14.3 points and 11.7 rebounds a game, recording 24 double-doubles in 33 games. ... Miner, the team’s point guard, was an All-Area honorable mention pick, averaging 5.4 points, 2.8 assists and 3.5 steals a game. Huff was second on the team in scoring at 8 points a game and made 33 3s. Notaro was one of the team’s top defenders and averaged 6.9 points a game and 16 3s. ... “Expectations for the season are to play tough defense, play fast, have fun and play our best basketball during the playoffs,” Brown said. “I’m excited to begin the season with an experienced, high-character, smart and tough team.”

Northeastern Athletic Conference

Alden-Hebron

Coach: Marty Hammond (10th season)

Last season’s record: 19-12, 4-2 NAC (second)

Top returners: Jessica Webber, sr., G; Evelyn Heber, sr., G; Hannah Reiter, sr., G; Rileigh Gaddini, jr., F

Key newcomers: Martha Aguilar, fr., C

Worth noting: The Giants tied the 2018-19 team with a program-record 19 wins last season after winning 15 games the year before. … A-H returns four starters in Webber, Heber, Reiter and Gaddini. Webber was second in the area in scoring last season at 17.8 points a game, along with 7.3 rebounds a game, and earned All-Area honorable mention. She was third in the area with 52 3s… Gaddini averaged eight points and 7.7 rebounds a game, and Heber averaged 6.8 points a game with 19 3s. … “Our numbers are down, but our experience is not,” Hammond said. “Last year’s team tied a program high of 19 wins, so their goal is to set a new record even though we have picked up some bigger schools on our schedule.”