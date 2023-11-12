Crystal Lake Central High School Class of 1973 donates sugar maple for campus

The Crystal Lake Central High School Class of 1973 50th Class Reunion Committee donated and planted a sugar maple tree for the school campus at 8 a.m. Nov. 2.
The tree is expected to grow to be between 50 and 80 feet tall. A bronze plaque is on order to accompany the tree, which will read: “100 Years of Excellence: This tree donated by the Class of 1973, September 2023.″
Crystal Lake Central celebrated its centennial in September with a parade and other events. The Class of 1973 marked its 50th reunion at the same time.