Crystal Lake Central High School Class of 1973 donates sugar maple for campus

The Crystal Lake Central High School Class of 1973 50th Class Reunion Committee donated and planted a sugar maple tree for the school campus on Nov. 2. (Photo provided byCLCHS Class of 1973 50th Class Reunion Committee)

The Crystal Lake Central High School Class of 1973 50th Class Reunion Committee donated and planted a sugar maple tree for the school campus at 8 a.m. Nov. 2.

The tree is expected to grow to be between 50 and 80 feet tall. A bronze plaque is on order to accompany the tree, which will read: “100 Years of Excellence: This tree donated by the Class of 1973, September 2023.″

Crystal Lake Central celebrated its centennial in September with a parade and other events. The Class of 1973 marked its 50th reunion at the same time.