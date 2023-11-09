Former Marengo woman pleads guilty to stabbing adult relative in the abdomen, gets 3 1/2 years in prison

A former Marengo woman who had faced a charge of attempted murder pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser offense and was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.

Kandis S. Rinn, 45, of Elgin pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, which typically carries a prison sentence of three to seven years. The charge also is probational.

Rinn must serve 85% of her sentence and will be on mandatory supervised release four four years after her release. She will receive credit for 45 days spent in the McHenry County Jail, according to court records.

She was required to pay $3,340.95 in fines and fees, but those were waved by McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge.

Rinn was accused of stabbing her adult son in the abdomen with a knife on or about Feb. 21, 2021, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Police said at the time that they believed alcohol was a factor in the incident.

The man was flown to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said at the time. The puncture wound required surgery and staples, according to the indictment.

Rinn initially was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic battery. She posted $7,500 bail, 10% of a $75,000 bond, on March 2, 2021, and was released from the county jail.

She was out for three days when police used a newly issued $250,000 warrant to arrest Rinn on the more serious attempted murder charge.

Her bond later was reduced to $175,000 and in April she posted the required 10% and was released.