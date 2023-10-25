Huntley man charged following tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

A 29-year-old Huntley man is facing four charges involving child sexual abuse material after police were given information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to Huntley police.

Allen Q. Nguyen, of the 10400 block of Auburn Court, was arrested early Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

The center alerted Huntley officers in June “with information that was obtained from the Internet Crimes Against Children data system pertaining to the possible possession of child pornography by an unidentified Internet subscriber,” according to the release. The tip led the department’s investigation division to conduct a four-month investigation, leading them to Nguyen, according to the release.

The case is still considered an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Huntley Police Department at 847-515-5311. Anonymous tips also can be submitted by calling the Huntley Police Tip Line at 847-515-5333 or by texting a message to 888777.