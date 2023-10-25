Conscious Cup celebrates new coffee roasting facility with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Conscious Cup Coffee Roasters celebrated the opening of its 5,700-square-foot facility in Crystal Lake that produces Conscious Cup syrups, cold brew, chai and coffee.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new warehouse last week with Crystal Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce.
The new headquarters, located at 110 W. Woodstock Street, is also the company’s warehouse and training facility and opened earlier this year.
New industrial roasters allows the business to roast over 55 pounds of coffee beans at one time. Conscious Cup Manager Michael Shipley said he expects to roast over 100,000 pounds a year.
“This relocation has provided a much-needed upgrade over our previous roasting space. It allows us to continue our commitment to providing top-tier coffee to our community and partners,” Shipley said in a news release.
Conscious Cup started in 2006 by Shipley and his parents Jack and Roseanna Shipley. Today, there are locations in Crystal Lake, Cary, Barrington, Libertyville and Palatine.