Conscious Cup celebrates new coffee roasting facility with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Jack Shipley, founder of Conscious Cup Coffee Roasters, cuts the ribbon celebrating Conscious Cup Coffee Roasters' new 5,700 square foot headquarters in Crystal Lake. He is joined by his wife and founding partner, Roseanna Shipley, and their son and managing partner, Michael Shipley, along with their staff and the staff and members of the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce, and the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce)

Conscious Cup Coffee Roasters celebrated the opening of its 5,700-square-foot facility in Crystal Lake that produces Conscious Cup syrups, cold brew, chai and coffee.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new warehouse last week with Crystal Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce.

The new headquarters, located at 110 W. Woodstock Street, is also the company’s warehouse and training facility and opened earlier this year.

New industrial roasters allows the business to roast over 55 pounds of coffee beans at one time. Conscious Cup Manager Michael Shipley said he expects to roast over 100,000 pounds a year.

“This relocation has provided a much-needed upgrade over our previous roasting space. It allows us to continue our commitment to providing top-tier coffee to our community and partners,” Shipley said in a news release.

Conscious Cup started in 2006 by Shipley and his parents Jack and Roseanna Shipley. Today, there are locations in Crystal Lake, Cary, Barrington, Libertyville and Palatine.