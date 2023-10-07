October 07, 2023
Driver airlifted to hospital after crashing car into McHenry Starbucks

By Claire O'Brien
Starbucks, 2318 Richmond Road, McHenry, was closed Saturday.

A 22-year-old man was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville after a car crashed into the Starbucks at 2318 Richmond Road in McHenry Friday night, according to officials.

McHenry Police confirmed the man transported was the driver of the vehicle, and the crash is still being investigated.

A ComEd spokesperson confirmed Friday night ComEd was asked by the fire department to shut off power to the building, but said power was back on at the building at 10:45 p.m.

Starbucks was boarded up Saturday morning, and employees at neighboring businesses said they found out about the crash Saturday morning. A sign on the Starbucks front door read that Starbucks was closed until further notice, and the drive through was blocked off with an easel reading a similar message.