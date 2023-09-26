Woodstock man gets 15 years for switchblade; weed, gun, cocaine charges dropped

A Woodstock man pleaded guilty to armed violence for being in the possession of a switchblade while possessing a controlled substance and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to court records.
William L. Kounanis, 68, entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to the Class X felony and in exchange additional charges were dismissed including additional counts of armed violence, as well as unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, unlawful possession of weapons with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession with intent to deliver marijuana, according to an indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.
He also was fined $25,000 in court fines but with credit of $30 a day the fine is considered paid, according to the supplemental sentencing order on file. He will be required to pay just over $1,000 in remaining court costs.
He is required to serve half of his sentence after which he will serve 18 months of mandatory supervised release, according to court documents.
Kounanis also will receive credit for 1,137 days served in the county jail. That includes 882 days spent awaiting adjudication; 238 for days spent participating in substance abuse and behavior modification programs; and 17 days credit - a half day for each day - spent working or in volunteer or self-improvement programs, according to court documents.
A Class X felony typically carries a prison sentence of between six and 30 years.
Multiple weapons and marijuana charges were dismissed Monday in a separate indictment including 14 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession with intent to deliver between 500 and 2,000 grams of marijuana, as well as unlawful possession of the marijuana, according to an indictment.
In another case, also dismissed Monday, Kounanis was charged with Super X felonies, unlawful possession of between 100 and 400 grams of cocaine, according to the indictment.
When Kounanis was first arrested on March 1, 2020, police said they found 48 grams of “psychedelic” mushrooms, cocaine, 83 grams of marijuana and several weapons, including a loaded firearm in his vehicle.
Kounanis, who previously served a prison sentence in Wisconsin, also was in possession of a loaded firearm, a switchblade knife and a baton with a spring attached, packaging materials, and $8,591 in cash, according to a motion in his file.
On March 11, 2020, police executed a search warrant on Kounanis’ residence and vehicle. Officers found about two pounds of marijuana, a money counter, cutting agent and packaging material in his vehicle. In his residence, police found 10 firearms, firearm ammunition, a switchblade, brass knuckles and a stun gun, according to a motion filed by prosecutors.
As a convicted felon, convicted for the unlawful possession of a controlled substance on May 20, 1986, Dane County, Wis., he is barred from possessing any weapons.
However, police found in his home a Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun, a Tapko SKS Rifle, a Beretta .40-caliber handgun, a shotgun, a Serbia Zastaug 40, a P220 Sig Sauer .45-caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9 mm handgun, a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum, a Viking 67-S .38 Special handgun, a Ruger Security 6 .357 Magnum, as well as ammunition for the firearms, according to the indictment.
His attorney Jeffrey Altman declined to comment.