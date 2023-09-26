William Street Repertory returns to Raue Center with four new productions

Willam Street Repertory, the in-house professional theatre company at the Raue Center in Crystal Lake, returns will four new productions this upcoming season.

According to a news release from the Raue Center, the company returns with the new shows after a long hiatus.

The curtain rises on this season with the unveiling of the following productions:

“Native Gardens” – Explore the comical complexities of neighborly disputes as “Native Gardens” takes the stage. This witty and thought-provoking play by Karen Zacharias examines the joys and challenges of maintaining neighborly relations while questioning the boundaries that separate us. Prepare for laughter, introspection and an exploration of human connections. Directed by company member Michele Vazquez.

“Othello” – Dive into Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, “Othello.” Witness the interplay of jealousy, deception and betrayal as this tragic tale unfolds. Directed by Dr. John “Ray” Proctor.

“Act of God” – In this witty and irreverent comedy, the Almighty takes center stage to deliver a hilarious and unfiltered conversation about life, the universe and everything in between. Prepare for an exploration of existence that will leave you laughing and pondering life’s biggest questions. Directed by Pat Henderson.

“Bandstand” – Experience the high energy and heartwarming spirit of “Bandstand.” Set in the aftermath of World War II, this Tony Award-winning musical follows a group of veterans striving to find their place in a changing world. Through music, camaraderie and the power of the human spirit, “Bandstand” celebrates the healing journey of these veterans and delivers a symphony of emotions while celebrating the swing, jitterbug, and bebop music that made a generation. Directed by Daniel Ellis.

The Raue Center is located at 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.

Tickets start at $39.50, or $27.65 for RaueNOW members, and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or at the Crystal Lake location. RaueNOW members get 30% off tickets and early access to upcoming shows.