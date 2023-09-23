McHenry County felony report for week of Sept. 10, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Sept. 10 through Sept. 16. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Andy D. Navas-Hernandez, 20, of the 5000 block of South Valley Lane, Streamwood, was charged Saturday, Sept. 16, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Keegan B. Glade, 24, of the 8700 block of Renner Boulevard, Lenexa, Kansas, was charged Monday, Sept. 11, with criminal sexual assault, three counts of criminal sexual abuse and three counts of domestic battery.
Leslie A. Peto, 41, of the 200 block of Dole Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 12, with possession of more than 200 grams of psilocybin, possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, and possession of any amount of cocaine.
Isaiah G. Rivera, 28, of the zero to 100 block of Surrey Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 12, with criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.
Elena D. Matei, 33, of the 400 block of Club Place, Duluth, Georgia, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 13, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Kristen B. Hartwig, 42, of the 400 block of Commonwealth Drive, Crystal Lake, was charge Monday, Sept. 11, with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle when registration suspended for lack of insurance.
Gustavo H. Salas, 44, of the 6100 block of 58th Avenue, Kenosha, Wisconsin, was charged Sunday, Sept. 10, with possession of 4 grams of cocaine, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, parking where prohibited and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Tiffany Castro, 21, of the 3800 block of Waukegan Road, McHenry, was charged Sunday, Sept. 10, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Jose A. Salazar, 22, of the 3800 block of Waukegan Road, McHenry, was charged Sunday, Sept. 10, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Courtney R. Kosch, 37, of the 5700 block of Island Road, Harvard, was charged Thursday, Sept. 14, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Dustin S. Wise, 37, of the 800 block of East Grant Highway, Marengo, was charged Saturday, Sept. 16, with violating an order of protection and violating bond conditions.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Brooke M. Mergele, 32, of the 4300 block of Ringwood Road, Ringwood, was charged Monday, Sept. 11, with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.
Marco A. Gomez, 21, of the 100 block of West Blackman Street, Harvard, was charged Thursday, Sept. 14, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession and possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of psilocybin, possession of less than 200 grams of psilocybin, and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a Firearm Owners Identification card.
Juan C. Carbajal, 32, of the 100 block of Blackman Street, Harvard, was charged Thursday, Sept. 14, with possession of ammunition as a felon, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of less than 200 grams of psilocybin and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.
Austin M. Wetzel-Connor, 29, of the 5400 block of Euclid Drive, McHenry, was charged Thursday, Sept. 14, with possession of four acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate tablets, possession of any amount of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darrin T. Meyer, 53, of the 200 block of Webster Street, Algonquin, was charged Friday, Sept. 15, with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Brandon A. Covalt, 18, of the 7700 block of Preston Lane, Wonder Lake, was charged Saturday, Sept. 16, with possession of 5 grams of psilocybin.
Richmond
Mark D. Sanders, 37, of the 10500 block of Main Street, Richmond, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 13, with criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.