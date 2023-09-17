Harbor Freight Tools signs new deal to open location in McHenry

Harbor Freight Tools has announced in a news release that it will open a new store at 1742 Richmond Road in McHenry. The new location is expected to open in the fall with an official opening date announced closer to opening.

Construction has begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding area.

The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal opportunities. Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, as well as Thanksgiving and Christmas off, according to the release.

Applicants can apply at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “McHenry, IL”.