McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Aug. 27, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Shyanne R. Madsen, 25, of the 5000 block of Linden Road, Rockford; two counts of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation and six counts of domestic battery.
David M. Mikolajczyk, 43, of the 10000 block of Circle Drive, Richmond; two counts of attempting to disarm a police officer, possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card and four counts of possession of ammunition without a FOID card.
Richard F. Cosson, 54, of the 8300 block of Condor Circle, Lakewood; two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300 and two counts of retail theft with a previous conviction.
Luke R. Holbrook-Pitts, 18, of the 400 block of Illinois Street, East Dundee; possession of psilocybin and underage possession of alcohol in public.
Dustin S. Wise, 37, of the 100 block of South Ann Street, Marengo; violating an order of protection with a previous conviction.
Deborah S. Czyz, 54, of the 600 block of Hillcrest Lane, Crystal Lake; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Danielle M. Botheroyd, 33, of the 1600 block of Wilmot Avenue, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin; retail theft with a previous conviction.
Michael D. Garner, 35, of the 300 block of Bluff Avenue, La Grange; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Uriel Florez-Martinez, 29, of the 500 block of Blackhawk Drive, Lake in the Hills; aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, unlawful restraint, two counts of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Greg A. Williams, 39, of the 100 block of Windward Road, Lakemoor; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended license and passing in a no-passing zone.
Michael F. Walach, 62, of the 3800 block of 40th Street, Kenosha, Wisconsin; drug-induced homicide and delivery of less than a gram of heroin.
Leobardo Magana, 44, of the 2300 block of Coral Cove, Elgin; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two previous DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked license and driving with a suspended license.
Andrea N. Cooper, 29, of the 100 block of Northlight Passe, Lake in the Hills; two counts of identity theft involving $300 to $2,000, two counts of identity theft with a previous conviction, two counts of identity theft and two counts of forgery.
Angela S. Hutchison, 48, of the 1800 block of Parklane Avenue, McHenry; two counts of criminal neglect of a long-term health care facility resident.