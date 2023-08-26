McHenry County felony report for week of Aug. 13, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Aug. 13 through Aug. 19, 2023. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime but have not been proved guilty in court.
Paul J. Epifanio, 38, of the 500 block of North Harrison Street, Algonquin, was charged Sunday, Aug. 13, with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, failing to report a crash to police, driving without a valid license, improper use of vehicle registration, using unsafe tires, failing to yield at a crosswalk, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, driving with expired license plates and failing to exercise due care to avoid hitting a pedestrian.
William A. Skidmore, 19, of the 1100 block of Lela Court, Schaumburg, was charged Thursday, Aug. 17, with three counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated battery to a paramedic, two counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer, possession of open alcohol by the driver and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Cristian J. Romero, 25, of the 1900 block of North North Avenue, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 16, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Adrian K. Clark, 36, of the 300 block of Penfield Place, Rockford, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 16, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Scott G. Bridwell, 19, of the 1200 block of Green Street, New Lenox, was charged Thursday, Aug. 17, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Shady Ali, 38, of the 9000 block of Lunar Avenue, Orland Park, was charged Thursday, Aug. 17, with two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Joel S. Wiedenhoeft, 58, of the 2100 block of South Sixth Street, Milwaukee, was charged Saturday, Aug. 19, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Dustin S. Wise, 37, of the 400 block of St. Anne Street, Marengo, was charged Monday, Aug. 14, with violating an order of protection with a previous conviction.
Jennifer L. Spencer, 42, of the 4300 block of 22nd Street Northwest, Canton, Ohio, was charged Friday, Aug. 18, with aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a police officer.
Melissa J. McBride, 43, of the 400 block of South McHenry Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, Aug. 13, with possession of any amount of amphetamine and clonazepam.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Stephanie L. Sanstad, 40, of the 1300 block of Nippersink Drive, Spring Grove, was charged Thursday, Aug. 17, with possession of less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason T. Johnson, 40, of the 19900 block of 128th Street, Bristol, Wisconsin, was charged Monday, Aug. 14, with possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary and theft of property of $500 to $10,000.
Elizabeth A. Schwartz, 43, of the 5100 block of Barnard Mill Road Lane, Ringwood, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 16, with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery in a public place.