Mystery Diner in Algonquin: Sweet Basil Cafe starts off day sweet and savory, also offers lunch and dinner

A generous, fluffy omelet loaded up with cheese, bacon, tomato and avocado with a side of crispy hash browns and an order of crepes sweetened perfectly with strawberries, bananas, pecans and whipped cream is how I started off one recent good morning.

Sweet Basil Cafe in Algonquin serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. (Mystery Diner)

Sweet Basil Cafe at 2561 County Line Road caught my attention on a recent trip down Randall Road in Algonquin in front of the Algonquin Commons and among the new businesses popping up.

Located in the building where past tenants were Mimi’s Cafe and Lumes Pancake House, the restaurant is bright and airy. The kitchen prepares everything from homemade biscuits and gravy ($8 for a half order, $11 for a full order), steak and eggs ($16, $18 and $24) and a “Giant Breakfast Burrito” ($17), stuffed with four scrambled eggs, andouille sausage, green peppers, onions, Cajun seasoning and cheddar and Jack cheeses, to home-style oatmeal topped with cinnamon, apples and pecans ($8) or Sweet Basil Fusion oatmeal ($8) finished with crunchy granola, blueberries and raspberries.

The avocado and bacon omelet was accompanied by crispy hash browns. (Mystery Diner)

The avocado and bacon omelet ($18) I enjoyed was big enough to bring half of it home and eat later for a snack. I ordered the Sweet Basil Favorite Crepes ($16) to add a little something sweet to my morning, and that was such a delight!

Chocolate chip pancakes were a hit. (Mystery Diner )

One of my breakfast mates picked basic but tasty chocolate chip pancakes ($15), and again, the three-piece order came with more than enough to take home to enjoy later. She also ordered an iced mocha coffee perfected with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle ($5.50).

The iced mocha coffee is garnished with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. (Mystery Diner)

My other guest selected a savory, generously portioned and perfectly seasoned Mexican Skillet ($18) with chorizo sausage, onions, bell peppers and a blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese with salsa on the side.

The family-owned restaurant, which also has locations in Skokie, Peoria, Rockford, Springfield and Champaign, is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The large menu offers a variety of soups, salads, appetizers, sandwiches, wraps and burgers, along with chicken, turkey and seafood entrees.

Sweet Basil Cafe highlights daily specials, pastas and pork dishes, as well as Greek-inspired favorites such as a saganaki appetizer ($16), Gyros Plate ($19) and dolmades ($18).

And, of course, there is a kids menu for diners ages 12 and younger (items priced at $7, $8 and $9, with desserts from $4 to $9).

The coffee bar serves specialty beverages. (Mystery Diner)

Whether you go for breakfast, lunch or dinner, you are sure to find a meal to satisfy your hankering at Sweet Basil Cafe.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at the Northwest Herald. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: Sweet Basil Cafe

• WHERE: 2561 County Line Road, Algonquin

• HOURS: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday

• INFORMATION: Sweetbasilcafes.com, 224-333-0284