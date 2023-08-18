Woman pleads guilty to drug charge; McHenry drug-induced homicide charges dismissed

A woman charged in connection with the fatal overdose of a McHenry man on May 8, 2020, pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing cocaine with the intent to deliver during an undercover buy with police five days later.

As part of the plea deal Thursday, more serious drug-induced homicide charges filed against Robin A. Stewart, 42, of Antioch were dismissed.

Stewart had been charged with the Class X felonies along with Enrico J. Cirelli of Waukegan, in connection with the overdose death of Shea Conrad on May 8, 2020, according to Assistant States Attorney Matthew Brodersen and McHenry County court documents.

Stewart pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony. A Class 1 felony is typically punishable by between four and 15 years in prison. It also is probational.

McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis accepted the open plea in court but did not hand down a sentence Thursday. A sentencing hearing will be held Oct. 10, during which Conrad’s family members will be allowed to give impact statements. Stewart can remain out of custody until then.

In court Brodersen said when Conrad was found deceased, police went through text messages on his cell phone leading them to Cirelli, saved as “Rico” in Conrad’s cell phone.

When officers messaged “Rico” on Conrad’s phone and surreptitiously arranged another drug transaction, it was Stewart who arrived on May 13, 2020, with multiple bags of cocaine, according to court records.

Brodersen said Cirelli sent Stewart to the pre-arranged meeting place with the cocaine, expecting to sell it for $200.

Both were initially accused of delivering cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, causing Conrad’s death on May 8, according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors have said Stewart admitted to regularly delivering drugs to Cirelli. She also told police that she likely delivered drugs from Cirelli to Conrad shortly before his death, court documents show.

In January 2021, Cirelli pleaded guilty to one count of drug-induced homicide for selling the fatal dose of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl to Conrad, court records show.

In exchange for Cirelli’s guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss additional counts of drug-induced homicide and possession of a controlled substance.

He was sentenced to six years in prison. He is currently housed at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center and will be eligible for parole in August 2024, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.