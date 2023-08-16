Former Cary man admits to possessing LSD, gets probation

A former Cary man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of LSD and was sentenced to two years of felony probation, according McHenry County court records.

Matthew T. Seliger, 29, of the 1900 block of North Monticello in Chicago, initially was charged with delivering LSD, a Class X felony, as well as possession of the LSD, according to the amended indictment.

In exchange for pleading guilty to the possession charge, the more serious Class X felony was dismissed, according to the sentencing order.

A Class X felony can carry a prison sentence of six to 30 years and would not be probational.

Seliger was accused of possessing on or about Oct. 22, 2020, between 15 and 200 “segregated parts of an object or objects containing in them or having upon them any amount of substance containing lysergic acid diethylamide,” according to the amended indictment.

In sentencing Seliger, Judge Tiffany Davis found that he had no criminal background and is likely to comply with the terms of probation. She also said the sentence is necessary to deter others from committing the same crime.

Seliger also must obtain a substance abuse evaluation, submit it to his probation officer within 45 days, follow all recommendations, abstain from illicit drugs and submit and pass screenings for illicit drugs, she said.