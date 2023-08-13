Woodstock set to host Art on the Square Sunday

Heading to the Woodstock Square Sunday evening? You’ll hear some live music during the Sundays on the Square music event, but you’ll also see some artists.

Woodstock has had a new Art on the Square event once a month this summer. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to Sunday afternoon’s event, another one is scheduled for Sept. 3.

Anne Marie Whitmore Lenzini, who is the President of Clayworkers’ Guild of Illinois, said the event is once a month while the city and Clayworkers’ Guild of Illinois, gauge public interest.

“We weren’t sure how popular it would be,” Whitmore Lenzini said.

She expects over 150 people to show up, and she said there will be four painters and four potters Sunday.

Even though she is affiliated with the Clayworkers’ Guild of Illinois, Whitmore Lenzini said she is glad to see all kinds of artists at these events.

“I’m pretty excited we’re able to diversify and include other artists,” Whitmore Lenzini said.