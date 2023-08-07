Motorcyclist in critical condition, passenger in serious condition following Lakewood crash

A motorcyclist was in “critical condition” following a crash Monday afternoon in Lakewood that left his passenger in serious but stable condition, Lakewood police said.

The Lakewood Police Department and Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded at 2:02 p.m. Monday to Lakewood Road just south of South Muirfield Drive for a single-vehicle crash, according to a news release.

Responding crews found a single motorcycle on its side along with two people who were ejected from the motorcycle, according to the release. Neither the male driver nor the female passenger were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The female passenger was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital where she was listed in “serious/stable condition,” according to the release. The male driver was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was listed in critical condition.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Police Major Traffic Crash Investigation Team is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

A motorcyclist was killed and passenger injured in a separate crash on Saturday outside Marengo.