Two men arrested in McHenry charged with Class X meth, cocaine and fentanyl possession

McHENRY – Two men could face up to 30 years in prison after they were arrested together Friday in McHenry and charged with possessing methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, according to criminal complaints filed in McHenry County court.
Jonathan B. Sawyer, 49, who lists the 40000 block of North Park Avenue in Antioch and the 500 block of Woodmore Drive in Round Lake Beach as his residences in separate court documents, is charged with delivery or possession with intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, manufacturing and delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, and manufacturing and delivering between 15 and 100 grams of fentanyl, each a Class X felony.
Sawyer also is charged with possession charges for the methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer, firefighter or correctional employee, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.
Sawyer – who’s held on a $210,000 bond in the county jail on the new drug charges – was on probation for other drug-related crimes at the time of his Friday arrest, court records show. Sawyer was serving 30 months of drug court probation on a 2021 drug- related case. The probation was in connection to a negotiated plea deal made on May 2, 2022, according to court records. In that case Sawyer pleaded guilty to possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine in Cary in May of 2021.
In exchange for entering into the 2021 plea deal, additional charges of possession and possessing drug paraphernalia were dismissed, according to documents in that case.
Sawyer was arrested with Michael Mantor, 47, of the 4900 block of North New England Avenue in Chicago.
Mantor also is charged with is charged with delivery or possession with intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, manufacturing and delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, and manufacturing and delivering between 15 and 100 grams of fentanyl, each a Class X felony, as well as possession charges for the methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mantor also is charged with driving on a revoked license, according to the criminal complaint.
If convicted on the more serious Class X felonies each man faces up to 30 years in prison.
The men were arrested around noon Friday and are accused of “knowingly and unlawfully” possessing the illegal narcotics with the intent to deliver, according to the complaints.
They also are accused of being in possession of a glass smoking pipe with a bulb at the end containing a white residue, an item of drug paraphernalia used to inhale or ingest methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
During the arrest Sawyer allegedly fled on foot and repeatedly ignored commands, refusing to stop after being “given multiple lawful orders to do so,” according to the complaint.
When arrested Friday, Sawyer also had pending charges from Dec. 2, 2022, for retail theft, theft of merchandise, driving on a revoked license, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and an improper turn signal, according to a criminal complaint.
Sawyer is accused of stealing clothing and a vacuum cleaner valuing more than $800 from a Walmart in Johnsburg, according to the complaint.
On Tuesday Sawyer was assigned an assistant public defender to represent him and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 11. His attorney declined to comment Wednesday.
To be released from the jail, Sawyer must post $$21,000, 10% of his $210,000 bond.
Mantor, who is due in court Aug. 10, is being held in the county jail on $150,000 bond. To be released he must post $15,000, 10% of the full amount.