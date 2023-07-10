UPDATE: Missing Crystal woman, 82, found

UPDATE: The Crystal Lake Police Department reports the missing woman has bee located and is safe. Officials thank the community for its help.

The Crystal Lake Police Department is looking for assistance with locating a missing 82-year-old woman.

Jackie Fuhler was last scene leaving her residence on Lee Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9. She was wearing green pants, an off-white jackets and white sneakers. Police says she has apparent onset of dementia, gets confused and hallucinates. She is not known to walk off, police said.

If you see her or know of her location, please call the Crystal Lake police immediately at (815)356-3620.