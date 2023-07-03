Clouds clear for Crystal Lake’s firework celebration

CRYSTAL LAKE – More than 300 people gathered for an early Fourth of July celebration at the Crystal Lake Main Beach on Sunday, despite the rainy and gloomy weather earlier in the day.

Sunny skies returned in the early evening, just in time for the Crystal Lake Community Band and Voices in Harmony to take the stage at 7 p.m.

Guy Graham, a Crystal Lake resident for more than a decade, sat by the stage at the Crystal Lake Main Beach with his family. He was enjoying the day before he performed the tuba with the Crystal Lake Community Band.

“It’s really nice to see the connection with the community at concerts like this,” Graham said.

Dancers perform Sunday, July 2, 2023 during Crystal Lake’s annual Independence Day Parade on Dole Avenue in Crystal Lake. This year’s parade feature close to 100 units. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Even though rain threatened the parade, there was still a strong turnout from the community to watch the nearly 100 cars and floats.

Parade participants included Crystal Lake Public Library, The Jesse White Tumblers and the Crystal Lake Strikers drum line.

At Crystal Lake Main Beach, families had tents, canopies and tarps to deter the wet weather. The smell of grilling food and the sound of music from speakers added to the community celebration.

The U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard leads the parade Sunday, July 2, 2023 during Crystal Lake’s annual Independence Day Parade on Dole Avenue in Crystal Lake. This year’s parade feature close to 100 units. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The band will perform at the beach again at 7 p.m. on July 25.

Mari Kaye Rath and her daughter, Katrina, spent the whole day celebrating July 4th in Crystal Lake. Katrina Rath performed on a float during the parade and performed at the beach with the Crystal Lake Community Band.

“My father was in the Navy during World War II so we always celebrate the Fourth, Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day,” Mari Kaye Rath said.

Members of the Crystal Lake Lions Club carry a large American Flag Sunday, July 2, 2023 during Crystal Lake’s annual Independence Day Parade on Dole Avenue in Crystal Lake. This year’s parade feature close to 100 units. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Celebrating Independence Day is a good way to be with the family, especially since events are usually free or affordable, Katrina Rath said.

“I love how patriotic it all is,” Katrina Rath said. “It’s humbling to be with the family.”