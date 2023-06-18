Woodstock celebrates first McHenry County Juneteenth event

About 200 people of all different races and ages gathered on the lawn of the Historic Woodstock Square on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth - McHenry County’s first event celebrating the holiday.

There were people with children and dogs. People sat in lawn chairs and in the grass to listen to speakers and live music from the gazebo. The event focused on three themes: Emancipation, jubilation and education.

“We want you to leave here today feeling good about McHenry County because McHenry County has a rich history of involvement in the Underground Railroad,” said event organizer Gloria Van Hof.

McHenry County College graduate Rodney Katushabe was the event’s featured speaker. Earlier this year, he gave a commencement speech at MCC and was the first Black student to do so. On Saturday, he spoke about the history of Juneteenth and the significance to strive for freedom today.

“You are now the Union troops of this century marching down everywhere in the world to bring change,” Katushabe said.

Van Hof and fellow event organizer Pam Althoff gave an overview to the crowd of McHenry County’s history with the Underground Railroad. There are homes still standing in Harvard and Marengo that have evidence of being depots for people seeking freedom on the journey to Canada.

“The Underground Railroad wasn’t always necessarily a designated place, but it was always a designated person or family who is committed to the cause,” Althoff said.

Food trucks lined up on East Van Buren Street like Tropical Chill Ice Cream Shop, El Taco Feliz and Holy Smokes BBQ.

Organizations including the Democratic Party of McHenry County, Moms Demand Action, McHenry County Citizens for Choice and University of Illinois Extension had tables at the event and were engaging with attendees.

Ken Davis and Darlene Benton closed out the event with live performances of blues and gospel music.

Attendee Angie Baugher, who works at the Woodstock Public Library, said she heard about the event after attending Woodstock’s Pride parade last week. She said she was happy to see McHenry County finally have a Juneteenth celebration of its own.

“It’s always touching to see progress,” Baugher said.