Algonquin man accused of shooting man in the foot at Harvard party Sunday

An Algonquin man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he shot a man in the foot during a party in unincorporated Harvard, according to the criminal complaint on file in the McHenry County courthouse.

Daniel A. Morales, 40, of the 800 block of Glacier Parkway, is charged with aggravated battery-discharging a firearm, Class X felony, as well as aggravated assault-discharging a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the complaint.

If convicted on the Class X felony, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

Harvard police and McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at about 1 a.m. Sunday to a call of “shots fired” at a party in the 8800 block of Reese Road, according to Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Creighton, public information officer for the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

They found Morales allegedly discharged a Smith and Wesson 9 mm, semi-automatic handgun and struck a man in the left foot, according to the complaint.

He is accused causing injury to the man as well as endangering the bodily safety of “all other witnesses in the area,” according to the complaint.

Upon arrival at the residence police made contact with three individuals outside a barn on the property, one being Morales, Creighton wrote in an email.

“During the investigation it was learned that (Morales) and another party goer had a verbal argument that led to (Morales) pulling a gun out from his waistband and firing a round into the ground inside the barn,” Creighton said. “Then he walked outside the barn and fired another round into the ground. The victim who initially left the scene and then returned had a wound to the left foot.”

The victim was evaluated by the Harvard Fire Department and refused transport to the hospital. Morales was taken into custody and transported to the McHenry County Correctional Facility without incident, Creighton said.

On Monday morning Morales posted $10,000 of a $100,000 bond and was released from McHenry County Jail, according to court records and the jail log.

As a condition of his pre-trial release Morales was ordered to surrender all firearms, according to the bail determination order.

He is due back in court Wednesday. As of Monday he did not have a lawyer listed in the court system.