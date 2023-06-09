Fire causes $1 million in damages to downtown Crystal Lake business, apartments

A fire caused about a $1 million in damages to a downtown Crystal Lake building with a paint store on the ground floor and apartments above, fire officials said.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded about 6:30 p.m. Thursday to a fire at 73 N. Williams St. with the first units arriving within four minutes to find light smoke conditions at the rear of the two-story structure, according to a news release.

All occupants had evacuated on their own prior to firefighters’ arrival.

The building houses JC Licht Benjamin Moore Paint & Decor Store, according to the company website.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded Thursday, June 8, 2023, to a fire at the JC Licht Benjamin Moore Paint & Decor Store, 73 N. Williams St. in Crystal Lake.

The city of Crystal Lake requested residents avoid the downtown for about two hours Thursday evening due to a fire investigation, according to Nixle alerts. The initial alert was issued about 7 p.m. and the follow-up alert advising that the area is “now clear” was sent shortly after 9 p.m.

A request for additional fire crews was made through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System and several area departments responded to assist Crystal Lake, according to the release. Crews were on scene for more than four hours.

The commercial structure sustained heavy fire, heat, smoke, and water damage, according to the release. Power and gas were disconnected to the property.

The fire remains under investigation, fire officials said.