Bethany Lutheran associate pastor to leave area after 10 years

Bethany Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake and its congregation bid farewell to associate pastor Paul Cannon following 10 years in the position. Cannon will move on to work as senior pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch, Minnesota.

Cannon began work at Bethany in August 2012 after receiving his Master of Divinity from Luther Seminary. During his time at Bethany, he has shared responsibility for preaching, weddings, baptisms, funerals and other pastoral care, while showing a passion for working with the community’s youth through confirmation, youth groups and mission trips.

Bethany members are saddened at the departure of their beloved Pastor Paul yet grateful for his dedication to expanding the church family over the past decade, according to a press release from the church. His last day preaching at Bethany is Sunday, June 4.

Senior Pastor Cathy Daharsh will continue to lead Bethany Lutheran Church of Crystal Lake, an Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA). She has been Senior Pastor since 2016 and will be active in the search for a new associate pastor.

Bethany is a community of faith committed to gathering people together for renewal and service. Located at 76 W. Crystal Lake Ave., the corner of Crystal Lake and McHenry avenues, the congregation has a global mission with a downtown Crystal Lake center.

For more information, visit www.BethanyCL.com.