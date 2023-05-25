AR-style rifle, John Deere, Ford pickup, Lexus, appliances, TVs, sheriff’s badge, $5K, jewelry stolen from Marengo home

Two Poplar Grove men pleaded not guilty to stealing three vehicles, two flatscreen TVs, a Bosch Nexxt Premium washer and dryer set, one Rock River Arms AR-style rifle, $5,000 cash, a Cook County sheriff’s deputy badge and jewelry from a Marengo home, according to indictments filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Authorities say Sean Fitzpatrick, 47, and Scott Henrie, 34, committed theft and residential burglary involving several items and cash totaling more than $100,000 from a home in the 19000 block of Kishwaukee Valley Road in Marengo.

In April each man was initially accused of stealing a 2022 Lexus LS 500 sedan, 2015 Ford F-250 pickup truck with an attached red Western snowplow, a John Deere Gator 4X2, and a flatbed double axle trailer, according to the complaints filed at the time.

Each was initially charged with theft/unauthorized control with intent, between $100,000 and $500,000; aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle valued at more than $25,000; possession of three-plus vehicles/parts within a year that were stolen or converted; and theft of stolen property with intent to deprive, between $100,000 and $500,000, and residential burglary, according to the criminal complaints.

According to the indictments filed later in April each man’s charges have been upgraded to include theft of the firearm, the washer and dryer, two flatscreen TVs, the sheriff’s badge, $5,000 in cash and jewelry.

Henrie, in custody of McHenry County Jail on $70,000 bond of which he must post $7,000 to be released, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to all charges April 28.

Fitzpatrick, who has since bonded out of county jail, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday and is due back in court July 5. An attempt to reach Fitzpatrick’s and Henrie’s attorneys for comment was not successful.