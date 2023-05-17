Mother and daughter enter partial plea to moving a man’s body from a Richmond apartment to a field

A mother and daughter pleaded guilty to moving the body of a man they believed was dead from a Richmond apartment and leaving him in “tall grass” in a conservation area, court records show.

On Tuesday, Theresa Marie Stoen, 44, of Genoa City, Wisconsin, entered into a plea of guilty to concealing the death of a person. In exchange, one count of concealment of a death and moving a body was dismissed, according to documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse. She is set to be sentenced July 25.

On Friday, her daughter, Mikalah Marie Stoen, 25, of Richmond entered into a plea of guilty to concealing the death of a person. In exchange, concealing the death and moving the body of a person was dismissed. She is set to be sentenced July 14.

Each charge the Stoens pleaded guilty to are Class 4 felonies punishable by between one and three years in prison or between three and six years if eligible for extended sentencing. The charge also is probational.

The two are accused of moving the body of Alexander Oleston, 32, of Richmond on or about April 28, 2022, from the address listed in court documents as being the apartment of Mikalah Stoen and concealing him in “tall grass” in North Branch Conservation Area, 11400 Keystone Road in Richmond, according to the indictment.

The Stoens said they believed the man was dead when they left him in the conservation district, but it is not yet clear if he was, in fact, dead when they left him, McHenry County Conservation District Chief of Police Laura King said in an earlier story.

The McHenry County Conservation District police began investigating after the man was found dead the following morning near the entrance of the conservation area by a conservation district employee, according to a news release issued by district police at the time.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office and the conservation district identified the man as Oleston. He had “no signs of apparent injury,” according to the conservation district’s news release at the time.

“After a full autopsy was performed, his cause of death are unknown/undetermined at this time. If further information comes to light, we will reopen the case,” Coroner Dr. Michael R. Rein said in an email.

An attorney for Theresa Stoen declined to comment Wednesday. An attempt to reach the attorney representing Mikalah Marie Stoen was not immediately successful.