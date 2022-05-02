Two women charged with concealing homicidal death at park near Richmond

Two women have been charged with concealing a homicidal death after McHenry County Conservation District police found the body of a dead man at a conversation area near Richmond.

Theresa Marie Stoen, 43, of the 500 block of Main Street, Genoa City, Wisconsin, and Mikalah Marie Stoen, 24, of the 10600 block of Route 12, Richmond, each were charged with concealment of a homicidal death, according to the McHenry County Conservation District and McHenry County Jail.

Conservation police received a report about 8 a.m. Friday from a district staff member regarding a deceased man found near the entrance of the North Branch Conservation Area in Richmond, according to a news release.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office and the conservation district identified the man as Alexander Oleston. He had “no signs of apparent injury,” according to the conservation district’s news release.

Oleston did not have any identification on him.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein said. He did not expect a cause of death to be released soon as toxicology and other lab reports can take several weeks.

The two women were scheduled to appear in bond court Monday morning.

Oleston pleaded guilty in 2012 in Walworth County to second-degree sexual assault of a child when he was 22 years old, Wisconsin court records show. He was sentenced to two years in prison and 10 years of probation.

Oleston also was ordered to register as a sex offender for 15 years, according to Wisconsin court records. He was charged twice in McHenry County with failing to report a change of address, once in 2020 and again in 2021. He pleaded guilty each time.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department and Richmond Township Fire Protection District also and assisted with the investigation, according to the news release.