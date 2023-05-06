Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce Foundation announces scholarship winners

Fourteen Community High District 155 students received scholarships April 20 at the annual GEM (Generous, Enthusiastic and Motivated) Leadership Luncheon in Crystal Lake.

The scholarships were awarded following a partnership between the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce Foundation Board of Directors and the school district to create a single application for the 14 scholarships offered by the Chamber Foundation or through one of its business sponsors, according to the release.

More than 60 applications were submitted, and the applicants were all announced at the luncheon, which also honored Sue Dobbe-Leahy, Ryan Farrell and the Friends of McHenry County College Foundation. More than 160 people were in attendance and another two Crystal Lake businesses pledged to sponsor a new scholarship for the 2023-24 school year.

The scholarship winners are:

Bob Blazier Leadership Scholarship: Angel Reynolds, Grace Moore, Violet Kidd and Kevin Fist.

For more info on sponsoring a Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce Foundation scholarship, contact nkubiak@crystallakechamber.com