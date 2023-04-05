‘It was a lot of work’: Planning for Woodstock’s future, roads priorities for leading candidates

Woodstock’s lone incumbent along with two active community members held the lead Wednesday in the City Council race, as unofficial and incomplete results had the group ahead of the pack by more than 200 votes.

The most competitive race of any McHenry County municipality this year, Woodstock had nine candidates competing for three spots. Much of the focus during this year’s election centered on development and infrastructure, maintaining history while still looking to the future, and taxes.

While not yet final, the totals from Tuesday’s election include early voting, mail-in and Election Day ballots, according to the McHenry County Clerk’s Office website. Late-arriving mail-in ballots and provisional ballots were not included in the totals.

The results will be finalized on April 25.

Despite this, Melissa McMahon, Natalie Ziemba and incumbent Darrin Flynn said they were all confident Wednesday the results would hold and each would earn a seat on the Woodstock City Council.

McMahon, who currently sits as the top vote-getter by more than 100 votes, said while those supporting her expected this outcome, she did not, calling the experience “very humbling.”

This was made more clear when Woodstock Mayor Mike Turner called to congratulate her on Tuesday night, she said. Turner said he called all three leading candidates.

“I’m ingrained in the community and people know me,” said McMahon, who is marketing manager with the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Real Woodstock, as well as a member of the Woodstock Groundhog Days Committee and the external vice president of Woodstock Pride. “I just want to continue doing good things in Woodstock.”

Ziemba, who was in second place as of Wednesday morning, chalked up her performance to her slogan, “Respecting History, Embracing Progress,” as well as a robust website, signs “everywhere,” and her efforts to get out and shake hands.

“It was a lot of work,” she said. “I’m very enthused about it.”

For Flynn, he said he based his campaign around building on what was accomplished in his first term, with an emphasis on planning for the future. Throughout the campaign and on Wednesday, Flynn said he wants to focus on creating the city’s new comprehensive plan, as well as other master plans for park and arts.

Ziemba said one of her priorities was the city’s comprehensive plan too. She also wants to focus on accessibility and communication to keep residents in the loop. Roads are a “huge priority” for her as well, which she referred to as “facing the tiger” because of their rough shape and cost to fix.

McMahon wants to see the city prioritize helping businesses along Route 47 deal with the looming expansion project. Supporting businesses in that transition and making sure residents can still get in and out is a focus, she said.

Meanwhile, many of the other candidates said Wednesday they don’t see a path to victory at this point.

Candidate Mark Indyke said he felt he had a lot of vocal support, but the votes didn’t come in. Still, he said, the campaign was “worth the effort.”

With the results, he said he’s concerned about the direction of the city. Running on a platform that called for less spending on certain things, such as consulting fees for projects, and more on infrastructure, public works and police, he is “not optimistic” about where the city is headed.

As someone who is a frequent attendee of City Council meetings, Indyke said he will continue to be vocal.

“I still believe the mentality is tax and spend,” he said. “I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing, but I’m a little discouraged. But I realize my voice needs to be heard.”

Candidates Joe Starzynski, a former City Council member, and Bryson Calvin had a different view.

Starzynski said he was not disappointed in the outcome and believes the current leaders will all make good council members.

“They are good people,” Starzynski said. “I know them all.”

Calvin said the three would be a “boon for the city.” However, he said the low voter turnout was “unfortunate and a shame.”

While voter turnout is on track to be higher this year than 2021, turnout countywide currently sits under 12%, according to the clerk’s office.

“It’s unfortunate we didn’t get the turnout we hoped for,” Calvin said. “But I’m OK with who won.”

Several candidates, including Ziemba, Flynn, Calvin and Starzynski, all noted that if Ziemba and McMahon gain seats, they will replace the only two women on the City Council, Lisa Lohmeyer and Wendy Piersall, who opted to not run again this year. This means the same level of representation that the current board has will be kept.

“Diversity in Woodstock is off the charts,” Flynn said. “I hope we can see other segments of the population involved as well.”