Cary man charged with strangling child, driving with two child passengers while drinking alcohol

A Cary man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges alleging he “strangled” a child and drove a vehicle with two children while drinking alcohol in December, according to the McHenry County indictment.

Ryan Poltzer, 43, of the 900 block of Manchester Street, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, as well as aggravated battery and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child, according to the indictment.

If convicted on the Class 2 felony, Poltzer faces between three and seven years in prison or seven to 14 years if he is eligible for an extended term. The charge is also probational.

Prosecutors allege that on or about Dec. 11 through Dec. 12, Poltzer strangled a child by impeding their normal breathing by “applying pressure to the neck or throat.”

He also is accused of driving a vehicle on or about Dec. 1 through Dec. 31 while drinking alcohol with two children as passengers, according to the indictment.

An attempt to reach Poltzer’s attorney Monday was not successful.

Poltzer, who is out on a $50,000 bond after posting the required 10% in February, is due back in court on May 15.