‘Extremely dangerous’: Tornado warning lifted in McHenry County but severe thunderstorm warning, tornado watch remains

A tornado warning issued for western McHenry County in addition to northeastern Ogle, northern DeKalb, Winnebago and Boone counties has been lifted.

Eastern McHenry County remains under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9 p.m. along with Lake, Will, DuPage and Cook counties, and a tornado watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. northeastern Illinois

”This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected,” the National Weather Service said in an advisory. “Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned.

“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage.”

At 8:15 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Richmond to Roselle and near Elwood to near Dwight, moving east at 60 mph.

These are “destructive storms,” with 90 mph wind gusts and 2-inch hail, the National Weather Service said, urging those in the impacted area to take shelter immediately.

“You are in a life-threatening situation,” the warning states. “Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter.”

Some locations in the path of the storm include Fox Lake around 8:20 p.m. and Antioch around 8:25 p.m., according ot the warning.

Flying debris can be dangerous to those without shelter, mobile homes can be damaged or destroyed, and damage to roofs, windows and vehicles can occur, according to the warning.