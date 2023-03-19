Woodstock to offer tourism-related grant funding

The city of Woodstock is currently accepting grant applications to support tourism-generating projects.

The deadline for completed applications and supporting documentation is March 31. Awards are announced in early May, and grant dollars must be spent by April 30, 2024.

The grants are funded using proceeds from a 5% hotel and motel tax levied on all lodging facilities located within city limits.

A designated group of organizations automatically receives funding each year while nonprofits planning tourism-related events and activities can apply for grants, the total amount of which varies each year, according to a news release. Applications with requests for awards of $4,000 or less are reviewed by city staff and approved by the City Council.

Applicants are encouraged to collaborate with local lodging establishments and promote their use by event participants in publicity materials, according to the release.

Applications and instructions are posted at www.woodstockil.gov.