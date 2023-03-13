Former Crystal Lake city manager dies from cancer, seven months after retirement

Former Crystal Lake City Manager Gary Mayerhofer’s “passion and dedication left an indelible mark on our community,” Mayor Haig Haleblian said Monday.

Mayerhofer died March 7 after a long battle with cancer, just over seven months after he retired in September following 19 years as Crystal Lake’s city manager, the city announced in a news release Monday.

A Chicago native who grew up in Mount Prospect, Mayerhofer spent 33 years in city management, working in Wheeling, Niles, Highland Park and Libertyville before ending his career in Crystal Lake, according to his obituary.

Without Gary’s leadership, Crystal Lake would not be the great place we enjoy today — Mayor Haig Haleblian

“He often said it was an honor and a privilege to be in public service and he enjoyed collaborating with the professional staff, the citizens, and the elected officials to make Crystal Lake a great place in which to live, work and play,” according to his obituary.

Under Mayerhofer’s leadership, Crystal Lake developed solid strategic, financial, and infrastructure plans and he oversaw the completion of Crystal Lake City Hall, revitalization efforts along Route 14 and the development of the Three Oaks Recreation Area, according to the release.

“Without Gary’s leadership, Crystal Lake would not be the great place we enjoy today,” Haleblian said in a statement. “Gary was a friend. He led a life of impeccable honesty and integrity. Our entire community will forever be grateful for his service.”