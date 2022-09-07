Crystal Lake hires new interim city manager as current top administrator retires

After nearly 20 years as Crystal Lake’s city manager, Gary Mayerhofer retired last week, a decision Mayor Haig Haleblian described as “heartbreaking” but “understandable.”

“Gary was a tremendous city manager and a tremendous man,” Haleblian said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “I admired his positive attitude and the strong staff he put together. He really knew what he was doing.”

Ongoing health concerns, including cancer, were behind Mayerhofer’s decision to retire after 33 years in the city management profession, he said in a news release Wednesday.

“It has been an honor and privilege to have served the residents of Crystal Lake,” Mayerhofer said in the release. “I was fortunate to be the coach of a high performing, professional executive management team.”

Haleblian credited Mayerhofer with helping to create and develop the regional 911 dispatch center Southeast Emergency Communications, as well as developing sound financial and infrastructure policies.

Other efforts Mayerhofer oversaw during his tenure included construction of the current city hall, new business along Route 14, and the development of the Three Oaks Recreation Area, the release states.

Deputy City Manager Eric Helm was appointed the interim city manager by the City Council on Tuesday.

Helm, who has worked for the city for over 20 years, will be city manager for up to 90 days. Haleblian credited Helm for being able to step up and enable a “seamless transition” until the appointment is filled.