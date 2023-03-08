2023 Northwest Herad Wrestling Coach of the Year: McHenry’s Daniel Rohman

Daniel Rohman made the most of his opportunity.
After serving as an assistant coach at various levels for 24 years, Rohman took over a program for the first time this season when he became the McHenry head coach. Rohman took over after serving as an assistant under former Warriors coach Jake Guardalabene for six years and knew exactly how to help McHenry take it next step after the team lost the Fox Valley Conference title by one match.
Under Rohman, the Warriors looked impressive all season and became one of the top teams in McHenry County, earning redemption by winning the FVC title with a 9-0 conference record. Chris Moore became the first McHenry wrestler in school history to win an individual state title.
Rohman’s leadership to help the Warriors take the next step and make history was why he was chosen as the 2023 Northwest Herald Wrestling Coach of the Year, as voted on by the sports staff. Marian Central co-coaches Ryan Prater and Jordan Blanton and Crystal Lake Central’s Justen Lehr were also considered for the honor.
Rohman spoke with sports reporter Michal Dwojak about what he’ll remember the most about this team, who made him laugh the most and why he got into coaching.
What are you most proud of this season?
I’m most proud of the effort that I got from everyone. I thought the kids, they all gave us 100% effort, I thought the coaching staff put their heart and soul into helping these young kids develop as not just wrestlers, but as young men and women. The effort from everyone involved in the program this year is what I’m most proud of.
What was it like taking over the program this season?
It was a totally new experience that I never had before. As a wrestler when I was competing, you’d get butterflies and nerves but then when I became a coach after I stopped competing, I didn’t have that same feeling until I became the head coach. The weight of the responsibility and everything that goes along with being the head coach definitely was a different feeling. It was a great feeling, it was fun, but it was different from anything that I experienced in the 25 years that I was coaching. That was the biggest surprise or what I didn’t expect to be like that. I didn’t really have a preconceived expectation of what it was going to be like, but it was definitely nerve-wracking a little bit more being the face of the program.
What was it like winning the FVC outright with a 9-0 record?
It was definitely a feeling of accomplishment. I thought last year we had a really good shot of being the conference champs as well and Huntley got the best of us, so this year was very gratifying because I think these kids not only did it for themselves but also all the teams prior that got this close but something happened that prevented them from achieving their goals. It was pretty awesome, it was a great feeling. The kids, they took this on their shoulders and it was something that they really, really wanted not just for themselves but for every team that got this close and came up a little bit short.
What was your favorite memory of this past season?
Obviously Chris Moore winning the state title. I coached a few state champions as an assistant coach, but as a head coach and Chris being the first one to ever bring home a title to McHenry, that’s special in itself, that’s an awesome feeling. We had two new coaches on staff this year, a young, great freshman class coming in and I don’t know if outside Chris winning that title and bringing McHenry its first individual state champion, I don’t think I can pinpoint just one. The way that everyone just came together, the way we worked together, the way we bonded, the coaching staff and the athletes, it was on every day.
Which one of your wrestlers did you really find inspiring this season?
I could name a couple that I really found inspiring but Ruben Malgarejo, he had some things that he was dealing with outside of our wrestling room, but he came into practice every day, he worked his tail off and he was focused at practice. I don’t think he achieved all of his personal goals, but he didn’t let those letdowns bring him down, he kept chugging away. He understood that even though you might not achieve every one of your goals, the hard work you put into trying to accomplish your goals are what’s going to carry you well beyond this sport. Chris’ determination to finish what he started, that’s what I kept telling him, let’s finish this season the way you started your high school career, with that state title. Chris’ focus on making sure that he got his goal accomplished, those two were the most inspiring.
What got you into coaching?
I wasn’t ready to leave the sport. When I was done competing, it’s a unique sport, and once it gets in your blood, it’s hard to shake, and I don’t want to shake it, I love it. To me, it’s everything that makes a well-rounded person: The work ethic, the drive, the competitiveness to always do the best that you can, that we’re not always done competing as a wrestler, this was the next step in the process. I wanted to give back to people the way that I had coaches who gave to me. This was the natural next step to be able to do that.
What are your favorite three movies?
“Forrest Gump,” “Good Will Hunting” and “There’s Something About Mary.”
What is one thing people don’t know about you?
If I’m not in the wrestling room coaching, my favorite place to be is out in nature, whether that’s hunting or fishing. I love the outdoors. I grew up in a pretty rural setting and it was a big part of my youth. I was going out fishing with my parents or hunting with my friends.
What is your most prized possession?
My boys, my two boys.
Which wrestler makes you laugh the most?
Either Pedro Jimenez or Jesse Saavedra, those two kids crack me up. They trash talk all the time, they trash talk each other, they trash talk other kids in the room, they trash talk the coaches in a respectful and playful way. They’ll say things that will push you, it’s almost as if they’re trying to push buttons, not disrespectfully, they’re trying to motivate you, sometimes it’s just the funniest stuff.
What will you remember the most about this year’s team and group of seniors?
They did a lot of offseason stuff together and a bunch of them qualified for Fargo nationals last summer, they picked each other up, they supported each other. They’re a tight-knit group that believes in one another and supports one another. Whether they’re sophomores or freshmen or juniors, these seniors, they put their arms around their teammates and said if you’re struggling, jump on board with me and we’ll get there together. They had each other’s back, that’s something you don’t get with every team and I think that’s why they had the success that they had.