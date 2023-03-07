Man wanted for attempted murder outside Woodstock in Winnebago County jail

An 18-year-old man accused of shooting at a man during an attempted car burglary in January outside Woodstock was being held in the Winnebago County jail Tuesday on unrelated charges, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

James D. Mercer, of Rockford, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony, as well as four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and five counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the criminal complaint.

On Friday, McHenry County Judge James Cowlin issued a $250,000 arrest warrant for Mercer’s arrest. It is unclear when he will be transferred to McHenry County and appear in court.

After receiving a report of shots fired about 2 a.m. Jan. 21, deputies were dispatched to the 5100 block of Timber Lane, according to the news release from the sheriff’s office.

“The on-scene investigation revealed an attempted car burglary occurred. The victim stated a male suspect entered his vehicle, which was parked in an open carport near his house,” according to the news release. “The suspect fired four rounds from a handgun in the direction of the victim as he approached. The suspect continued to shoot as he ran to a waiting car in the roadway and fled the area.”

It was unclear Tuesday whether any other suspects were being sought or if others would be charged in connection with the shooting.

Mercer is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges of armed robbery and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Winnebago County documents.