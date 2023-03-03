Leona’s pizza set to open in former Kojak’s in McHenry location

Under new owner Billy Marino, a Leona’s Pizzeria is coming to McHenry as a Leona’s Express concept for the Chicago-based chain, company officials said.

The new restaurant is set to open April 1 in the former Kojak’s in McHenry location, 3102 W. Route 120, Leona’s Restaurants Chief of Staff Betsy Shepherd said.

“There are some cosmetic things we need to do and put a pizza oven in” to get the new location ready to open, she said.

As an “express” concept, the menu will be smaller than other locations but include “all of our signature pizza menu,” including thin, stuffed, deep dish and Sicilian-style pizza, but fewer pasta options.

Marino purchased the Leona’s in May 2022, Shepherd said. His father was one of the original delivery drivers for the chain.

“Billy bought it ... to save the brand,” Shepherd said.

The McHenry location will be a “first of its kind” and use the drive-thru for hot and fresh pizza orders.

Leona’s, one of Chicago’s first pizzerias, was founded in 1950 and offered the first pizza delivery service, with 250 cars delivering in the city, according to the Leona’s website.

At one point, Leona’s had three suburban restaurants in addition to several locations in Chicago. The suburban locations were closed in spring 2013, according to media reports.

In fall 2013, Leon Toia, the grandson of the original namesake, sold the chain to attorney Tania Mavrakis of Evanston.

Billy bought it ... to save the brand. — Leona's Chief of Staff Betsy Shepherd

Over this time, a Leona’s location in Hyde Park has remained open and an Irving Park neighborhood location, at 3877 Elston Ave., Chicago, is set to reopen in a few weeks, Shepherd said.

Another location is set for Lyons, according to the Leona’s website.

Plans are to retain the entire Kojak’s of McHenry staff. “No one is losing their job,” Shepherd said.

Kojak’s in McHenry was an expansion for the longtime Cary restaurant. It moved into the former Hickory Pit, a barbecue restaurant, in late spring 2021.

There has been excitement in McHenry since news of Leona’s coming to town hit social media, said Pearl Street Market Board member Amy Humbracht at the McHenry Chamber of Commerce.

“It shows that McHenry is the place to be for new businesses,” Humbracht said.