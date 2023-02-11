Fire north of Prairie Grove consumes large barn

A large 60-by-100-foot barn and its contents were a “complete loss” after a fire Friday evening north of Prairie Grove, the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 7:51 p.m. Friday to the 2800 block of Barreville Road, arriving within six minutes to find the barn “heavily involved with smoke and flames,” according to a news release.

An immediate request was made for mutual aid through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System and the lack of fire hydrants prompted an upgrade to a third alarm for additional water resources, according to the release.

The fire was brought under control within 90 minutes.

A large 60-by-100-foot barn in the 2800 block of Barreville Road was a "complete loss" after a fire Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District said.

The barn was unoccupied and used for storage, according to the release. No injuries were reported.

The structure and contents were a complete loss with initial damage estimates still being evaluated Saturday morning. The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District was investigating the cause of the fire.

Barreville Road was shut down for about three hours to accommodate emergency vehicles and operations.

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District was assisted by 21 neighboring departments at the scene and to cover other calls that came in during the fire.