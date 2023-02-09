Scottie Pippen takes another kind of shot, to sign bottles of his bourbon Thursday at Richmond store

Retired Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen is set to sign bottles of his Digits bourbon Thursday at The International House of Wine and Cheese in Richmond, owner Tom Jiaras said.

Pippen is expected to begin signing bottles at 10:30 a.m. and be at at the store, at 11302 Route 12, for about an hour.

There are 100 bottles of the bourbon in stock. If there is more demand, Pippen can sign more “and we will get them to people after the event,” Jiaras said.

Many retired athletes have signature liquor brands, Jiaras said. “It is competitive to see if they can sell more” than each other. They are competitive their entire lives.”

Michael Jordan – with whom Pippen played on the famous ‘90s Chicago Bulls team that took six NBA championships – has a brand of tequila and Pippen has bourbon, Jiaras said.

Pippen‘s bourbon was developed with Savage & Cooke’s Dave Phinney to be “lush, velvety and a pleasure to drink with no hard edges,” according to the distillery’s website.

This is not the first time a celebrity has been to the Richmond store, which has been in his family for 47 years, Jiaras said. “Periodically, we will get the offer to for them to come, more often with winery people.”

Jiaras, however, will miss Pippen’s visit as he is leaving on a trip Thursday morning, he said.