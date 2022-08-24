Mystery Diner in Algonquin: Eggceptional Café tempts with breakfast and lunch

On this particular Saturday morning, we were feeling exceptionally lazy, so we ordered breakfast for takeout from Eggceptional Café in Algonquin.

The breakfast and lunch café, which opened in April 2020, offers a variety of fresh flavors from hearty skillets to Stuffed Cinnamon Roll French Toast and a full lunch menu.

The air was cool, the sun was bright, but our spirits were just tired. So we ordered breakfast, and a family member was kind enough to go pick it up for us. And thanks to delivery apps, the food could be delivered, if preferred.

The Meat Lovers skillet features ham, bacon, sausage and mozzarella cheese, topped with two over-easy eggs.

One family member selected the Meat Lovers skillet, loaded with ham, bacon, sausage and choice of cheese topped off with eggs any way you want them ($12.99). We ordered the flavorful breakfast item with mozzarella cheese and over-easy eggs. The blend of ingredients hit the spot, and filled an empty belly for the day.

This fluffy Build Your Own omelette arrived with extra American cheese, spinach and tomatoes, accompanied by a side of potatoes.

We also ordered a fluffy Build Your Own omelette stuffed with extra American cheese, spinach and tomatoes ($11.99). The eggs were perfectly cooked, not too firm and not too soft, and the portions of spinach, cheese and tomatoes were generous and filling.

This special side of Cinnamon Roll Pancakes is a sweet treat.

The side order of Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, drizzled with cinnamon, brown sugar and a secret house sauce, topped with crème anglaise, was the perfect balance of sweetness I was hoping for. I paid a little extra for this upgraded option of the pancake side that typically comes with the omelette.

A full order of the Cinnamon Roll Pancakes is $11.99.

The French Toast Sticks were thick and fluffy.

Another family member ordered what I consider a fun breakfast option: Cinnamon French Toast Sticks, topped with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup with anglaise sauce ($9.99). The pieces were thick and fluffy, and the order size was ample, with a few left over to nibble on throughout the day.

Other items we did not order but that sound delicious for our next lazy, eat-takeout-breakfast-at-home morning include Sweet Berry Crepes, filled with blended blackberries, blueberries and strawberries, served with crème anglaise ($11.99), or the heartier meal of Country Fried Steak & Biscuit, delivering tenderized sirloin hand-breaded and fried, with two biscuits, hickory-smoked bacon, country ham, green peppers, onion, cheddar and Jack cheeses. It is topped with sausage gravy, two eggs and crumbled bacon, and accompanied by cubed potatoes ($15.99).

The café, open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday, also features burgers, wraps, deli sandwiches and salads for lunch. The menu extends to mimosas, bloody marys, beer and wine.

Eggceptional Café also has a location in Bartlett, and soon will open in Bloomingdale.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Northwest Herald. The diner’s identity is not revealed to restaurant staff when ordering or picking up the food. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Eggceptional Café

WHERE: 2749 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin

PHONE: 224-678-9218

INFORMATION: egg-ceptionalcafe.com