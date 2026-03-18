Don Tracy wins GOP nomination in crowded race for Durbin’s Senate seat

Former state GOP chair Don Tracy is running as a Republican for U.S. senator from Illinois. (Photo provided by campaign via Daily Herald)

WASHINGTON — In a crowded race for retiring U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin’s Senate seat, Republican Don Tracy has secured the GOP nomination in Tuesday’s primary, according to unofficial election results.

The Associated Press called the race at about 8:38 p.m. Tuesday. Results won’t be certified for two weeks after Election Day.

Republican Don Tracy was the top vote-getter with 122,057 votes. Followed were Jeannie Evans with 67,238 votes, Casey Chlebek with 35,670 votes, R. Cary Capparelli with 34,280 votes, Pamela Long with 29,575 votes and Jimmy Willman with 16,008 votes.

AP hasn’t called the race for the Democratic nomination in the U.S. Senate race as of 9 p.m.

Check back for updates.