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Bailey wins GOP primary, set for familiar face-off with Pritzker in November

Darren Bailey wins Republican nomination for governor in Illinois primary election

FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, left, and Republican gubernatorial challenger state Sen. Darren Bailey participate in the Illinois Governor's Debate at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, left, and Republican gubernatorial challenger state Sen. Darren Bailey participate in the Illinois Governor's Debate at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Darren Bailey has won the Republican nomination for governor in Tuesday’s primary election, setting up a familiar face-off with Democrat JB Pritzker in the race for the governor’s office in November.

Pritkzer, who is seeking reelection unopposed, named Christian Mitchell as his running mate. Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton is running for U.S. Senate.

The Associated Press called the race shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Results won’t be certified for two weeks after Election Day.

Bailey secured 147,736 votes. Challengers Ted Dabrowksi earned 94,106 votes, compared to James Mendrick with 29,232 votes and Rick Heidner with 26,245 votes.

Check back for updates.

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