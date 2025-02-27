Secretary of State expands appointment times at licensing facilities to meet REAL ID demands

Illinois Real IDs will be distinguishable from non-Real IDs by a gold star on the upper right corner (file photo) (Photo provided by Illinois Secretary of State's Office)

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office is raising awareness about REAL IDs ahead of the May 7 federal deadline.

REAL IDs are not mandatory for driving a vehicle or required for valid identification or proof of citizenship.

The main reason for Illinoisans over the age of 18 to obtain a REAL ID is to fly domestically on a commercial aircraft or visit certain federal facilities, such as a military base or federal courthouse, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Individuals who have a valid U.S. passport and those under the age of 18 will not need a REAL ID.

“Between implementation delays and a lack of clarity about enforcement procedures, the REAL ID initiative has led to a great deal of confusion and misinformation about what is required and how the federal government plans to implement it,” Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias stated in a Thursday news release

To accommodate the recent demand, the office has increased the number of available daily appointments by nearly 2,500 at the 44 appointment-only Illinois Secretary of State vehicle licensing facilities in Chicago and the suburbs, the secretary of state’s office announced.

The following Chicago area facilities will offer REAL ID services on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m . These locations include:

Addison : 50 E. Oak St.

: 50 E. Oak St. Aurora : 339 E. Indian Trail Road

: 339 E. Indian Trail Road Chicago West : 5301 W. Lexington Ave.

: 5301 W. Lexington Ave. Des Plaines : 1470 Lee St.

: 1470 Lee St. Elgin : 595 S. State

: 595 S. State Joliet : 201 S. Joyce Road

: 201 S. Joyce Road Lake Zurich : 951 S. Rand Road

: 951 S. Rand Road Melrose Park : 1903 N. Mannheim Road

: 1903 N. Mannheim Road Plano : 236 Mitchell Drive

: 236 Mitchell Drive St. Charles : 3851 E. Main St.

: 3851 E. Main St. Waukegan : 617 S. Green Bay Road

: 617 S. Green Bay Road Woodstock: 428 S Eastwood Drive

Currently, just 3.4 million Illinois residents with a driver’s license or state ID – or about 30 percent – hold a REAL ID driver’s license or ID, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Those who need a REAL ID should make an appointment at to avoid longer lines closer to the deadline or wait until after May 7 to apply if they do not have immediate travel plans, according to the secretary of state’s office.

For Illinoisans with flight plans after May 7, it is recommended they submit their REAL ID application at least 30 days prior to the flight.

Illinois residents can go online at www.ilsos.gov to access an interactive checklist to make sure they have the documents they need before heading to a DMV.

Some Illinois DMVs require an appointment, so residents are encouraged to plan ahead and visit www.ilsos.gov if they need to schedule one.