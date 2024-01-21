Sleet, freezing rain to make for icy Monday morning commute across northern Illinois: NWS

Vehicles travel through the snow on Lincoln Highway Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in downtown DeKalb. Snow is expected to continue throughout the day with 7 to 10 inches of snow expected. (Mark Busch)

It’s looking like freezing rain could make for an icy commute Monday morning as a winter weather advisory goes into effect for parts of northern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory goes into effect at 5 a.m. Monday and is expected to last through 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the alert issued Sunday. The alert was issued for parts of DeKalb, Ogle, Lee, McHenry, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Winnebago, Boone and northern Cook County.

Motorists should be prepared for difficult travel conditions, especially on untreated roads. Total snow accumulation of about one inch is expected, along with about one-tenth of an inch of ice.

Light snow and sleet is expected to begin early Monday morning, transitioning to freezing drizzle by Monday afternoon. A second, more significant round of precipitation is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Freezing rain is forecasted for the alerted area Monday night. That could change to wet snow by Tuesday morning across the northwestern part of Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday morning’s commute could be worse than Monday, forecasts show, as freezing ground temperatures will likely make roads “icy and very slick,” according to the alert.

Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution while driving. Power outages also could be possible.