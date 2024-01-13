Brace for bitter cold, high winds to start Saturday across northern Illinois

Dylan Cranden, from DeKalb, digs his car out Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, after early morning snow covered his vehicle. Several inches of snow blanketed DeKalb County Friday on top of the 6 inches that fell on the area earlier this week. (Mark Busch)

Northern Illinoisans should brace for high winds and slippery roads again Saturday morning due to overnight snow followed by bitter cold that’s expected to worsen into Sunday, the National Weather Service warned.

Temperatures are expected to plunge through Wednesday, the National Weather warned.

A warmer and in some areas record-warm December likely will make the weekend’s temperatures feel even worse, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday morning, residents across northern Illinois will experience temperatures in the low- to mid-20s and not see those high temperatures again for days.

Sunday’s high in some areas won’t reach above 0, forecasts show.

“It’s going to be cold out. So if you don’t have to be out, don’t be out. If you do have to be out, limit your time our and dress for the weather. Dress in multiple layers,” said Scott Baker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Romeoville/Chicago office.

Much of the region remains under a winter weather advisory – downgraded from a winter storm warning overnight – through noon Saturday, with a few more lighter rounds of snow expected throughout the day. The advisory includes Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane and DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee and parts of Will counties, according to the weather service.

Drifting and blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day Saturday which will affect travel and make for more hazardous road conditions. Gusts were forecasted as high as 40 mph, mainly in open areas, forecasts show.

After a couple rounds of snow today, bitterly cold temperatures will arrive in the region and persist into the middle of next week. Now is the time to prepare for the incoming cold temperatures! #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/xeR24efaZg — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 13, 2024

Winter weather won’t relent when the snow stops, however.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for those areas from midnight Saturday through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents should expect wind chills as low as 10 degrees to 30 degrees below zero.

Exposed skin could become frostbitten in as little as 30 minutes. Those who have to be outside are urged to wear hats and cloves, layers and cover exposed skin.

The forecast is quite a change from December’s numbers.

The first 43 days of winter in Chicago were the third mildest on record, according to the National Weather Service. The records were in 1890 and 1878. The average temperature Dec. 1 through Jan. 12 this winter has been 37.1 degrees, about 8 degrees above normal.

This story will be updated.