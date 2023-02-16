Winter storm warning in effect for parts of northern Illinois

The National Weather Service stations in Chicago and the Quad Cities said Thursday morning a winter storm warning was in effect for Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle and McHenry counties while a winter advisory was in place for most other areas of northern Illinois.

The forecast for the winter storm remained accumulations of four to eight inches with north winds gusting up to 35 mph, which will cause blowing and drifting snow in open and rural areas.

Driving in those conditions is slippery.

Areas under the advisory might see two to four inches of snow, but wind conditions will be the same. Lee, DeKalb, Kane, La Salle, Putnam and Kendall fell under the winter weather advisory, the service said.

Schools in the Sauk Valley began calling off classes Wednesday evening, including Dixon Public Schools and Sterling Public Schools. The Rock Falls High School district initiated e-learning for the day.

National Weather Service map showing winter storm for northeast Illinois on Feb. 16, 2023. (National Weather Service)